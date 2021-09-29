Industry News: The Harder They Fall, TekWar, ViacomCBS and More!

THE HARDER THEY FALL TRAILER DROPS: Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba are facing off in the first trailer for the Jay-Z produced The Harder They Fall. Jeymes Samuel is directing the Netflix western also stars Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, RJ Cyler, Edi Gathegi, Danielle Deadwyler and Deon Cole. The film will premiere at BFI London Film Festival on October 6th, and will land on Netflix November 3rd.

WILLIAM SHATNER IN TALKS ON TEKWAR: William Shatner has teamed up with Pure Imagination Studios to develop and produce a mixed-reality adult animated series based on his science fiction thriller TekWar. “My association with Pure Imagination is beyond my sheer imagination,” said Shatner, best known for his roles on Boston Legal and Star Trek. Imagine bringing to life this wonderful character in a variety of ways, so technologically advanced. This is the future and I am looking forward to it.”

VIACOMCBS BACKS NEW AUDIENCE MEASUREMENT OPTION: ViacomCBS is set to take a more active role in the task of developing new audience-measurement tools. “Our vision is that of a multi-currency future,” John Halley, chief operating officer of ad revenue at ViacomCBS, tells Variety. He believes traditional measurement companies like Nielsen and Comscore “are going to be part of a large re-imagining of the measurement ecosystem” that will see different types of methodologies utilized “depending on the needs of the advertisers.”

DISNEY ANALYST CUTS STOCK PRICE TARGET: Steven Cahall, Wells Fargo analyst, has cut his price target on Walt Disney’s stock by $13, to $203, saying a streaming subscriber “reset” is to blame.