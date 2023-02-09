Industry News: ‘The Daily Show,’ Disney, Damon Wayans Jr. + More!

‘THE DAILY SHOW’ ANNOUNCES NEW GUEST HOSTS: The Daily Show has announced the next round of guest hosts. Hasan Minhaj, who previously served as a correspondent on the show, will host during the week of February 27th. He will be followed by Marlon Wayons (Week of March 6th), Kal Penn (Week of March 13th), Al Franken (Week of March 20th) and John Leguizamo (week of March 27th).

DISNEY ANNOUNCES ‘TOY STORY,’ ‘FROZEN,’ AND ‘ZOOTOPIA’: SEQUELS: Disney CEO Bob Iger announced during a Q1 earnings call Wednesday (Feb. 8th) that sequels to Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia are all in the works. According to Deadline he said, “We’ll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises.”

CBS ORDERS PILOT FROM DAMON WAYANS AND SON: CBS has ordered a pilot for an unnamed family comedy starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. TVLine reports that the multicamera comedy was put into development in October.

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS TO LAUNCH PODCAST: Julia Louis-Dreyfus is dropping her first podcast this spring. Variety reports that the 10-episode series, Wiser Than Me, will feature “candid, witty conversations” with women over the age of 70 such as guests Jane Fonda, Isabel AllendeRuth Reichl, and Fran Lebowitz.