Industry News: The Crown, Handmaid’s Tale, Claire Danes + More!

NETFLIX TO PAUSE PRODUCTION ON ‘THE CROWN’: Netflix’s The Crown will likely stop production on Season 6 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Sources close to series creator Peter Morgan confirmed to Variety that the hit drama about the Queen’s reign will take a pause. The monarch’s death comes ahead of Season 5 of the Netflix series, which is set to premiere in November and feature a new cast including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth.

‘DWTS REVEALS CELEBRITY CAST’: ABC revealed the full lineup of celebrities for Season 31 of Dancing With The Stars Thursday (September 8th) on Good Morning America. Previously announced contestants, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and her reality-star mom, Heidi will be joined by Selma Blair (Cruel Intentions), Shangela (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Wayne Brady (Whose Line Is It Anyway?), Teresa Giudice (RHONJ), Cheryl Ladd (Charlie’s Angels), Daniel Durant (CODA), Jordin Sparks (American Idol), Vinny Guadagino (Jersey Shore), Gabby Windey (Bachelorette), Jason Lewis (Sex and the City), Jessie James Decker (country singer), Trevor Donovan (90210), Sam Champion (GMA), and Joseph Baena (Fitness Model/Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son). Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 19th on Disney+.

CLAIRE DANES TO STAR IN SEVEN SODERBERG SERIES FOR HBOMAX: Deadline reports that Claire Dane swill star as lead opposite Zazie Beetz in the Steven Soderbergh directed HBOMax series, Full Circle. The drama follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City.

‘THE HANDMAID’S TALE’ TO END WITH SEASON 6: The Handmaid’s Tale will end with Season 6. Hulu announced Thursday, (September 8th) at the show’s Season 5 premiere event in Toronto, that the drama had been renewed for its final season. Season 5 will begin streaming Wednesday, September 14, with a two-episode premiere.