Industry News: The Crown, AMC, MTV and More!

THE CROWN SEASON 4 TRAILER DROPS: Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Prince Charles (Josh O’Conner) are in the spotlight for Season 4 of The Crown. A trailer showing the pair and footage of Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher has dropped. “Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made — a prince and princess on their wedding day. But fairy tales usually end at this point, with the simple phrase, ‘They lived happily ever after,’” the trailer’s narration says. “As husband and wife live out their vows, loving and cherishing one another — sharing life’s splendors and miseries, achievements and setbacks — they will be transformed in the process. Our faith sees the wedding day not as the place of arrival, but the place where the adventure really begins.” The new season drops November 15.

AMC THEATERES ON THE CUSP: AMC Theatres says that its “existing cash resources would be largely depleted by the end of 2020 or early 2021″ if current trends persist. To pay its bills, “the company will require additional sources of liquidity or increases in attendance levels,” it said, adding: “The required amounts of additional liquidity are expected to be material.” AMC is considering taking on “additional debt and equity financing (to date, it has raised approximately $37.8 million through an offering of approximately 9.0 million shares); further renegotiations with landlords regarding its lease payments; potential asset sales; joint-venture or other arrangements with existing business partners; and minority investments in our capital stock.”

MTV CRIBS REBOOT SET: MTV International is rebooting MTV Cribs, with guests Caitlyn Jenner, Nickelodeon personality and singer JoJo Siwa, former Glee star Kevin McHale and British singer Stefflon Don. Cribs debuted in 2000 and ran for 13 seasons.

‘COMING 2 AMERICA’ SOLD TO AMAZON STUDIOS FOR $125 MILLION: The sequel to Coming To America has reportedly been sold to Amazon studios for $125 million. According to Variety, Paramount Pictures sold the film — which is expected to be available for streaming the week before Christmas.

DAYS HALTS PRODUCTION: Days of Our Lives has halted production after a positive COVID-19 test. The NBC soap will pause filming until October 26th. A member of the production team tested positive, and people who were in close contact with the person are in quarantine. Days of Our Lives resumed filming on Sept. 1