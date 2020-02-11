Industry News: The 2020 Oscars, “Birds of Prey”, Justin Bieber and more!

2020 OSCARS HIT ALL-TIME LOW WITH VIEWERSHIP: Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony marks an all-time low with only 23.6 million viewers—down around 6 million from last year. While the Oscars was still the most watched entertainment program (topping the Grammy Awards and the Golden Globes), the viewership is still markedly down from previous years.

“BIRDS OF PREY” RETITLES FILM AMID POOR BOX OFFICE : After a disappointing first weekend at the box office (making only $33 million domestically), Warner Bros. has decided to add the main character’s name to the title of the film, with the new name “Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey”.

THE OBAMA’S FIRST NETFLIX RELEASE WINS OSCAR: Higher Ground, the production company of former president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, partenered with Netflix to produce it’s first wave of content. Among that wave? Oscar-winning documentary “American Factory”. More content to come soon, including series and adaptations.

YOUTUBE DOC SERIES ON JUSTIN BIEBER BREAKS RECORDS: YouTube recently released a new documentary series called “Justin Bieber: Seasons” about the recent events in the singer’s life. Not only did it set an initial record of the most expensive exclusive-content deal, but it just set another: YouTube’s most viewed premiere, with 32.5 million viewers.

SYLVESTER STALLONE TO STAR IN IN NEW ACTION THRILLER: Sylvester Stallone is set to star in a new action film, Little America, with Michael Bay as Executive Producer. The film is set in a dystopian future, where America has become bankrupt and turned into a war zone.