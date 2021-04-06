Industry News: Thandiwe Newton, Guy Fieri, Loki and More!

THANDIWE NEWTON REVERTS TO SHONA SPELLING OF HER NAME: British star Thandiwe Newton is reverting to the original Shona spelling of her name after being known and credited as Thandie Newton. She is of Shona heritage from Zimbabwe, on her mother’s side; Thandiwe means “beloved.” “That’s my name. It’s always been my name. I’m taking back what’s mine,” the actor said in an interview with British Vogue.

GUY FIERI INKS DEAL WITH FOOD NETWORK: One of the biggest stars at the Food Network—Guy Fieri—has re-upped his deal with the Discovery-owned network, with a new three-year exclusive. Fieri landed on the network in 2006 via The Next Food Network Star, and has had several successful shows there, including Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (33 seasons and counting), Guy’s Grocery Games and 2020 launch Tournament of Champions — which brought in over 12 million viewers to its first season.

LOKI TRAILER DROPS: Marvel Studio is releasing a full trailer for Loki, the Disney+ series set for a June 11 bow. Loki features the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

WALKING DEAD TO MAKE FINAL BOW IN AUGUST: AMC‘s zombie drama is returning for the last time August 22nd. The 11th and final season of Walking Dead will launch for the first time ahead of the Halloween season. There will be 24 episodes, essentially 1.5 seasons. Stars Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol) will be spun off into their own as yet untitled series.