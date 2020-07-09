Industry News: Tami Stronach, Jude Law, Peter Lenkov and More!

TAMI STRONACH TO STAR IN MAN & WITCH: Tami Stronach, who rose to fame as The Childlike Empress in 1984’s The NeverEnding Story, will star in and exec produce Man & Witch, described as an homage to 1980s fantasy films. The Jim Henson Creature Shop will make the puppets, and Sean Astin, Rhea Perlman and Christopher Lloyd will also star.

JUDE LAW AS CAPTAIN HOOK? Jude Law is in talks to play the classic villain Captain Hook in Disney’s upcoming live-action Peter Pan film, Peter Pan & Wendy, Variety reports. David Lowery is set to direct. Dustin Hoffman, Jason Isaacs and, most recently, Garrett Hedlund have taken on the role.

MACGYVER BOSS FIRED: Peter Lenkov has been fired by CBS. The Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver and Magnum P.I. showrunner was ousted following claims that he created a toxic work environment. “Peter Lenkov is no longer the executive producer overseeing MacGyver and Magnum P.I., and the studio has ended its relationship with him,” a CBS TV Studios spokesperson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Monica Macer will be the showrunner on MacGyver and Eric Guggenheim will run Magnum P.I. Both are currently executive producers on their respective series. Our studio is committed to ensuring safe and respectful production environments. Over the past year, we have assigned human resource production partners to every show, expanded staff training and increased reporting options. We will continue to evolve our practices with continued focus on building trust with all who work on our sets. Every complaint is taken seriously, every claim is investigated, and when evidence is clear that policies were violated and values not upheld, we take decisive action.”

PAOLO SORRENTINO TO HELM THE HAND OF GOD: The Oscar-winning filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino is set to write and direct The Hand of God for Netflix. He recently helmed HBO series The New Pope and Silvio Berlusconi biopic Loro. The film is being described a “personal film” that will be shot and based in Naples.