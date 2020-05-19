Industry News: Taika Waititi, Da 5 Bloods, Served! and More!

TAIKA WAITITI SET FOR STARRY JAMES READ ALONG: Chris and Liam Hemsworth, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and others are taking part in a fundraiser for COVID-19, which Jojo Rabbit’s Taika Waititi is helming. A read-along of Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach launched Monday, with proceeds going to Partners in Health, a medical and social justice organization fighting COVID-19. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, episodes will be posted. There will be 10 in all. “Being an adult child myself and having read James and the Giant Peach to my girls multiple times, I’m excited to be able to partner with my friends, the Dahl team and Partners in Health and re-tell this story to help those most in need right now,” said Waititi. “This wacky, wonderful tale is about resilience in children, triumph over adversity and dealing with a sense of isolation which couldn’t been more relevant today.”

DA 5 BLOODS TRAILER DROPS: Spike Lee has shared the first trailer for Da 5 Bloods, starring Chadwick Boseman and Delroy Lindo, and follows African American Vietnam vets who return to find the remains of their squad leader. While in Vietnam again, they confront the lingering effects of the war. The film will hit Netflix on June 12.

MTV LAUNCHING ONLINE PRIDE SERIES: MTV International has ordered an online series with Little Mix star Jade Thirwall. The self-filmed series is dubbed Served! With Jade Thirwall, and will feature her competing with celeb drag queens and cooking a themed dinner from mystery ingredients. It is part of the network’s plan for Global Pride, a digital event on June 27 that will replace Pride events canceled by coronavirus. The episodes can be found on MTV International’s platforms, YouTube and Facebook.

NETFLIX UNVEILS SEASON 2 RELEASE OF THE POLITICIAN: The Politician is set to return to Netflix on June 12th. The second series is centered on Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), and also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, Jessica Lange, and Benjamin Barrett.