Industry News: Super Bowl, Martin Scorsese, Luxor and More!

MOST-VIEWED SPOTS ON GAMEDAY: YouTube ranked the most-viewed Super Bowl LIV spots on Sunday. Amazon, Facebook and Jeep emerged victorious with viewership of Super Bowl ads on YouTube rising 30% year-over-year. In addition to ad views, Google released search trends linked to the Bowl. Unsurprisingly seeing as the Halftime Show featured Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, Google saw a 3,500% spike in “Shakira Shakira lyrics” and a 2,450% jump in “JLo Tour 2020” searches.

WHAT DOES MARTIN SCORSESE DO FIRST IN A FILM? Martin Scorsese received his 15thOscar nomination for Irishman. So what does the legendarily precise director look at first when making the movie? The Oscar-winning costume designer Sandy Powell tells The Hollywood Reporter that he’s very invested in how the characters dress: “Marty enjoys and understands costumes. He’s interested in his own clothes. He’s always really well turned out. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him look casual or scruffy. When an actor walks on set, the first thing he does is look at them from head to toe and talk about the costumes. “It’s very inspiring.” Speaking of clothes, here’s what she’s going to wear to the Oscars: “At Western Costume, I pulled out a roll of this amazing 1940s taffeta with gold lamé thread. I wasn’t planning on making anything new for the Oscars this year. I was going to recycle. But when I saw this fabric, I thought: ‘I want it.'”

WATCH LUXOR TRAILER: The first trailer for Zeina Durra‘s well-received second feature that premiered in Sundance‘s World Cinema Dramatic Competition has dropped. Andrew Riseborough stars as British aid worker Hana, as she returns to Luxor, Egypt and runs into her former lover, Sultan (Karim Saleh).

TOP GEAR MOVES: Top Gear got new hosts, and now the car show is moving from BBC Two to BBC One after 18 years. Andrew Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuiness‘ first season grabbed 3.8 million viewers last year, up 1.5 million from Matt LeBlanc‘s season.