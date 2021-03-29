Industry News: Suicide Squad, Larry McMurty, Dazed and Confused and More!

SUICIDE SQUAD TRAILER DROPS: Fans are getting their first look at Warner Bros’ James Gunn-directed DC sequel The Suicide Squad, featuring Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Alice Braga’s SolSoria and John Cena’s Peacemaker. Several new characters also appear, including Michael Rooker’s Savant, Pete Davidson’s Blackguard, Peter Capaldi’s The Thinker. The Suicide Squad hits both theaters and WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service on the same day, August 6.

LARRY MCMURTY DIES: The prolific novelist and screenwriter Larry McMurty has died at age 84. He won an Oscar for writing Brokeback Mountain, and was nominated for The Last Picture Show. He won the Pulitzer Prize for writing Lonesome Done, which became a popular 1989 CBS miniseries, and was awarded the 2014 National Humanities Medal by President Obama.

DAZED AND CONFUSED REUNION IS ON: Matthew McConaughey, Parker Posey, and director Richard Linklater will discuss the making of Dazed and Confused via Zoom. The reunion is being produced by AlamoDrafthouse as part of its push to “Support Local Cinemas.” “As founder and artistic director of the Austin Film Society, I know firsthand that community cinemas like ours are vital cultural spaces,” said Linklater. “It’s important for everyone to do their part to ensure that theaters can make it to the other side of this pandemic. We can’t come together as a community unless we have places to gather where we can share experiences, and cinemas are at the heart of that.”