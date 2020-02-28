Industry News: Studio Report, Steven Seagal, Laurie Metcalf and More!

STUDIO PROFIT REPORT 2019: Disney dominated theaters last year, creating stiff competition among other studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Overall, global box office revenue grew 2%, while North America dropped 4%. Some studios, notably Paramount and Universal, increased revenue through content licensing, including to streaming platforms. Financial disclosures are limited, but THR reports that Disney hit an all-time profit record (increasing its profits 36% to $3.4 billion), while ViacomCBS and Paramount also turned profits.

STEVEN SEAGAL SETTLES CRYPTOCURRENCY CASE: The Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday that it has settled charges against Steven Seagal for failing to disclose that he was being paid to promote a cryptocurrency investment, CNBC reports. The SEC said that Seagal, a 67-year-old martial arts expert, “failed to disclose he was promised $250,000 in cash and $750,000 worth of B2G tokens in exchange for his promotions” for an initial coin offering by Bitcoiin2Gen. He will pay $314K to settle the charges.

STEVEN SPIELBERG OFFICIALLY OUT OF INDIANA JONES 5: Steven Spielberg is officially stepping down from the Indiana Jones franchise. For the first time, it seems another director, reportedly James Mongold, will take the reigns for the Indy 5. Star Harrison Ford is still in position to star. The film’s release date has been pushed several times; TBD if the July 9, 2021 drop date will happen.

LAURIE METCALF HAS NEVER SEEN VIRGINIA WOOLF: Laurie Metcalf is starring in the Broadway version of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, but the star admits she’s never anyone else perform it onstage. She told The Hollywood Reporter: “I purposefully stayed away from it all these years, thinking maybe one day I’d have a chance to do it.”The play opens April 9th.