Industry News: Steve McQueen, Ben Kingsley, Dean Stockwell and More!

STEVE MCQUEEN SETS NEW PROJECT: The Oscar-winning Steve McQueen will write, direct and produce Blitz at New Regency and McQueen’s Lammas Park. This will bring McQueen and New Regency back together after 12 Years a Slave and Widows. Production will begin next year. Said McQueen: “The team at New Regency have been wonderful partners to me over the years.”

BEN KINGSLEY, RACHEL BLOOM AND MORE JOIN SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL: Netflix’s upcoming YA feature adaptation The School for Good and Evil has welcomed several new stars, including Ben Kingsley, Patti LuPone, Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Mark Heap (Friday Night Dinner). They join Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Sofia Wylie, Sophia Anne Caruso, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Michelle Yeoh and Laurence Fishburne. The film is based on the 2013 fantasy novel by Soman Chainani.

DEAN STOCKWELL DIES: Dean Stockwell has died at age 85. He rose to fame in David Lynch’s Blue Velvet, and also had a memorable role in Married to the Mob, for which he was nominated for an Oscar. His career covered seven decades, and he worked with other iconic directors like Jonathan Demme, Robert Altman, Wim Wenders, Sidney Lumet and Francis Ford Coppola. He is survived by two children.

BROADWAY EXTENDS MANDATES: The show will go on on Broadway, with requirements for vaccinations and negative COVID tests of attendees and actors and crew getting extended through the end of February. Masks will also be required while attending the show.