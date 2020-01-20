Industry News: Star Wars, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Normal People and More!

TAIKA WAITITI, STAR WARS DIRECTOR? The Hollywood Reporter writes that Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok’s director Taika Waititi is being courted to direct a new Star Wars film. Following the most recent Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker installment, the franchise is going on pause, but it seems the show may not be over yet.

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS INKS APPLE DEAL: After seven years of success on HBO’s Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is signing a multi-year overall deal with Apple, her first foray into the world of streaming. Louis-Dreyfus will develop projects as a star and an exec producer, Deadline reports. She has landed 11 Emmy awards and nine SAGs over the course of career.

NORMAL PEOPLE TRAILER DROPS: The BBC and Hulu have shared its first look at Young People, an adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel Normal People. The 12-part series stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal as Marianne and Connell, who have been friends since childhood, and become lovers. The show bows on Hulu sometime this year.

SONY PICTURES HOPS ON THE FATHER: The Father, starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, has generated serious Sundance buzz. Sony Pictures Classics kicked off the Sundance Film Festival acquisition market by snapping it up early before its bow February 27th. The film also stars Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell and Olivia Williams.