Industry News: Star Trek, Greta Gerwig, Property Brothers and More!

STAR TREK: PICARD DROPS FREEBIE: The first episode of Star Trek: Picard is available for free on YouTube, courtesy of digital streamer CBS All Access. In it, Patrick Stewart returns as the retired Starfleet admiral. The episode will stream free for a limited time, with subsequent episodes premiering Thursdays on All Access.

GRETA GERWIG & SAOIRSE RONAN: Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan, of Lady Bird and Little Women fame, recently discussed their BFF and co-working status with The Hollywood Reporter. Ronan said: “We met, and I didn’t know whether it was going to be like an audition or even mean anything. We ended up reading through the whole [Lady Bird] script. The whole way through I was like, ‘Should I be acting my ass off now or just reading it?’ I didn’t know. One of the things that Greta and I always say is that whenever we get together, we just get so giggly and very excitable. That was sort of instant. We were very lucky that we had that straightaway.” Gerwig concurs: “As soon as you first started reading the script, I knew it was a movie. It’s funny, I feel like since I’ve known you, you went from being 20 to 25, and I went from being 30 to 35. I feel like we both grew into another thing together, which is the joy of working with someone like this. I hope we get to be old ladies together making movies about old ladies.” Sounds good to us, ladies.

PROPERTY BROS MOVE INTO KIDS TV: The Property Brothers are muscling into kids TV with a pre-school animated series. Drew and Jonathan Scott are developing Builder Brothers’ Dream Factory via Scott Brother Entertainment. The show follows 10-year-old twins with imagination, creativity and grit, based on the wildly successful HGTV pair in childhood. “Jonathan and I are grateful for our incredibly engaged kid fanbase and have wanted to do something more for this audience since launching our series of kids’ books, Builder Brothers,” said Drew.

ROSE BYRNE SETS AEROBICS SERIES: Apple has tapped Rose Byrne to star in the dramedy Physical, set against the backdrop of the aerobics craze in the 1980s. Byrne will star as a California woman struggling through life as a housewife, who find a path to power via the world of aerobics.