Industry News: SNL, Manifest, Amazing Race, Matrix, Halloween + More!

‘SNL’ PREMIERE ON OCT. 2: Saturday Night Live will return for its 47th season on October 2nd. A teaser trailer released on Thursday (Sept. 9th) shows a variety of title cars from throughout the years before flashing to the main stage.

ALL CAST MEMBERS RETURN FOR MANIFEST: Deadline reports that all key cast members will return for Manifest’s fourth and final season. Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh and J.R. Ramirez will be joined by Parveen Luna, Blaise, Holly Taylor and Ty Doran for the supersized, 20-episode season set to air on Netflix. According to sources, the new deals for the cast, whose original contracts expired in June, include sizable pay increases. The streaming network saved the show after it was cancelled by NBC.

‘HALLOWEEN KILLS’ TO DEBUT ON PEACOCK AND IN THEATERS: The latest instalment in the Halloween film series will debut on Peacock the same day it hits theaters. Vulture reports that Halloween Kills, starring Jamie Lee Curtis, will be available to stream on October 15th.

‘MATRIX RESURRECTIONS’ TRAILER DROPS: The trailer dropped Thursday (Sept. 9th) for the latest Matrix movie. The clip prominently features stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss whose characters Neo and Trinity famously died in the last movie. Matrix Resurrections debuts in theaters and on HBO Max December 22nd.

MEGHAN MCCAIN LANDS POST-‘VIEW’ GIG: Meghan McCain has landed her post-View gig. The show’s former conservative co-host tweeted Thursday (Sept. 9th) that she will be writing a column for British tabloid DailyMail.com. She wrote, “I am so excited to work in a completely uncensored free space.”

‘DEXTER: NEW BLOOD’ TRAILER DROPS: The new trailer for Dexter reveals the serial killer’s now-teenaged son, Harrison, played by Jack Alcott. Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, Dexter: New Blood finds him living under an assumed name in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. The series, starring Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter will premiere Sunday, November 7th at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

‘AMAZING RACE’ TO RETURN AFTER COVID DELAYS: The Amazing Race is set to return to CBS this season after facing a long production delay due to Covid. Deadline reports that the show is currently in pre-production for Season 33.