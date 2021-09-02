Industry News: ‘Shang-Chi,’ Jane Krakowski, Jordan Peele, and more!

‘SHANG-CHI’ TO SET RECORD WITH $90M+ LAUNCH: The new Disney film Shang-Chi is bound for a record-breaking Labor Day box office, with stabilizing theater attendance and the promise of big crowd for the Marvel experience.

JANE KRAKOWSKI JOINS CAST OF ‘ANNIE LIVE!’: Jane Krakowski has signed on to the cast of Annie Live!, joining her co-star Tituss Burgess from The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Others in the cast include Taraji P. Henson, Harry Connick Jr., and Nicole Scherzinger.

JORDAN PEELE’S MONKEYPAW PRODUCTIONS STRIKES TV DEAL: Universal Studios has entered into a deal with Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions, coming after Universal released the recent film, Candyman, produced by Peele.

‘VACATION FRIENDS’ SEQUEL ANNOUNCED AFTER RECORD-BREAKING OPENING: Hulu has announced plans for a sequel to Vacation Friends after the film landed the biggest three-day weekend opening for an original movie in streaming history. The sequel will include the same writer/director and producer, but no word on the cast yet.

‘UNSOLVED MYSTERIES’ TO RETURN FOR THIRD SEASON: The hit reality show, Unsolved Mysteries, a reboot from years ago, has been renewed for a third season, streaming on Netflix. The new episodes will launch in the summer of 2022.