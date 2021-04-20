Industry News: Shang-Chi, Downtown Abbey, Mad Max and More!

‘SHANG-CHI’ TRAILER DROPS: The first trailer for Marvel‘s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” has dropped on star Simu Liu‘s birthday. “Whoever said that you could only RECEIVE presents on your birthday? Today, I’m giving you your FIRST LOOK at the teaser poster for ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,'” Liu wrote on Twitter. Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng, Tony Leung, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang and Florian Munteanu also star. The film will drop September 3rd.

MORE ‘DOWNTOWN ABBEY’: A second “Downtown Abbey” film is set, and will release over Christmas. Production started last week, and Dominic West joined the cast. Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Laura Carmichael and Michelle Dockery are returning, as is creator Julian Fellowes.

‘MAD MAX’ SPINOFF GEARING UP: “Mad Max” spin-off “Furiousa,” starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, is gearing up to film in New South Wales, the team, with George Miller at its helm, confirmed Monday. The film will follow the origin story of Furiousa, played originally by Charlize Theron. According to AP, the film is expected to become the biggest ever made in Australia.

‘ANNETTE’ OPENS CANNES: The 74th Cannes Film Festival will open with “Annette” starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard on July 7. The film is set in L.A. and follows the story of a stand-up comedian who falls for a world-renowned opera singer (Cotillard). When they have a mysterious little girl, Annette, their world is turned upside down.