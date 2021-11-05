Industry News: Sesame Street, Mel Gibson, Grace and Frankie + More!

‘SONS OF ANARCHY’ ACTOR DEAD AT 80: William Lucking, who played Piney on Sons of Anarchy, is dead at the age of 80. According to an obituary, written by his wife of 25 years, the actor died last month at his home in Las Vegas.

MEL GIBSON JOINS ‘BOYS OF SUMMER: Mel Gibson has joined the fantasy-adventure film Boys of Summer. According to Deadline, ”The story follows a local boy, who after his best friend is mysteriously taken, begins to suspect that a supernatural entity may be hunting the children of Martha’s Vineyard. After seeking the help of an aging detective (Gibson), they soon discover they’re on the path of a witch who has recently retired to their island.” Production is set to begin this December.

‘SESAME STREET’ AND CNN TO HOST TOWN HALL: Sesame Street has partnered with CNN to host a town hall for families about Covid-19 vaccines. Big Bird and friends will join CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta and CNN anchor Erica Hill to answer questions from children and parents about the Covid-19 vaccines for Sesame Street’s “The ABCs of Covid Vaccines.” The special is scheduled to air on November 6th at 8:30a.m. ET on CNN.

‘GRACE AND FRANKIE’ WRAPS: Grace and Frankie has finally finished shooting its final season. Tweets from crewmembers show the Netflix comedy, which was delayed by the Covid-19 crisis, wrapped Wednesday (Nov. 3rd) night. The last episodes of Grace And Frankie are set to drop on Netflix in early 2022.