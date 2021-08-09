Industry News: Sennia Nanua, Stranger Things, AMC and More!

SENNIA NANUA JOINS CATHERINE DE MEDICI DRAMA: Sennia Nanua has been cast as a lead opposite Samantha Morton in Starz’s The Serpent Queen, an eight-period drama about Catherine de Medici. Production is underway in France, and the series is based on Leonie Frieda’s book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France.

STRANGER THINGS SEASON 4 TEASER RELEASED: Netflix’s Stranger Things will debut Season 4 in 2022, two-and-a-half years after the July 2019 release of Season 3. A new teaser for the season was released Friday too. The cast set to return for season 4 alongside Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven include: Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers) and Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley).

AMC NETWORKS AD REVENUE WAY UP: AMC says that domestic advertising revenue has increased 13% to $212 million due to higher pricing and ad-supported streaming growth, partially offset by a reduction in the number of episodes of our original programming and lower ratings,” the company said Friday. Domestic subscription revenue also grew, about 14% to $427 million.

COVID-19 SHUTTING DOWN FILM RELEASE IN CHINA: The highly anticipated The Battle at Lake Changjin was set to be released later this month, but it has been postponed due to the COVID resurgence. A few film festivals have also been postponed.