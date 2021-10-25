Industry News: Selma Blair, Billie Lourd, Spencer and More!

SELMA BLAIR TALKS INTRODUCING: Selma Blair is sharing her journey with MS in Introducing Selma Blair. One painful scene in the documentary involved her son Arthur, 10, shaving her head in front of stem cell treatment. She told ET of the moment: “It was to have him be a part of it, help him be in control of maybe like a first image of Mom looking different. That was pretty easy and a nice moment, and it makes me feel better knowing Arthur has a say — not a say, really, but is included.”

BILLIE LOURD HONORS CARRIE FISCHER: Nearly five years after her death, Carrie Fisher is being honored by her daughter Billie Lourd, and also shining light on her mother’s struggles. She hit up the gram on what would have been her 65th birthday, writing: “My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases.” The American Horror Story actress continued, “She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases. I know my Mom, she’d want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Momby.”

SPENCER TO OPEN MOMA’S 14th ANNUAL CONTENDERS FILM SERIES: The Museum of Modern Art has announced the lineup for the 14th annual edition of The Contenders. The series will run November 4th-January 22nd, in person but also with virtual screenings. The series will open with Spencer, the Princess Diana biopic directed by Pablo Larrain and starring Kristen Stewart.

VENICE FILM SETS LONDON SHOWING: The Venice Film Festival is setting up a London screening series from Venice on November 18-22nd. The Lost Daughter, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, will be the opening night film, and The Hand of God, directed by Paolo Sorrentino, will be closing the series on 22 November. President of The Venice Biennale Roberto Cicutto said: “We are delighted to partner with the Italian Cultural Institute in promoting the Italian films that were presented at the Venice Film Festival. This year the selection has been praised for its exceptional artistic quality. We are sure the London audience will appreciate its high caliber.”