Industry News: Schitt’s Creek, People’s Choice, Sausage Party + More!

KEENAN THOMPSON TO HOST PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS: Keenan Thompson will host his second People’s Choice Awards ceremony on December 6th. The ceremony will air simultaneously on NBC and E! at 9pmET/PT.

NASIM PETRAD’S ‘CHAD’ SAVED BY ROKU: Nasim Petrad’s comedy series Chad has found a new home at Roku. The show was axed after its first season at TBS.

‘SAUSAGE PARTY’ SERIES HEADED TO AMAZON: A Sausage Party animated series is headed to Amazon. Deadline reports that a spinoff of the 2016 animated feature will star original castmembers Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Kumholtz and Edward Norton.

‘SCHITT’S CREEK’ PRODUCER DOES AT 47: Schitt’s Creek executive producer Ben Feigin died Monday (October 24th) at the age of 47. E! News confirmed that the Emmy winner passed following a battle with pancreatic cancer.