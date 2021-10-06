Industry News: SATC, House of the Dragon, Peacemaker and More!

SATC REBOOT SET FOR DECEMBER: Sex and the City will return in December, HBO Max revealed. Sarah Jessica Parker said in a behind-the-scenes snippet: “Shooting, as we speak, the next chapter of Sex and the City — or as we like to call it, And Just Like That — with some beloved friends. But in the meantime.” The new series follows Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they “navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

HOUSE OF THE DRAON TEASER DROPS: HBO Max has unveiled a teaser trailer for the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. The show is set 200 years before the GOT, and follows the House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war that became known as the “Dance of the Dragons.”

PEACEMAKER CLIP DROPS: John Cena and his pet eagle star in the first teaser of Peacemaker, a James Gunn-created Suicide Squad spinoff. The show will bow on HBO Max in January of 2022.

DAVID ARQUETTE TO OPEN CIRCUS: David Arquette is set to open the Empire Circus in Brooklyn this fall. He has teamed up with Remarkable Entertainment to bring the interactive festival to Empire Stores and its courtyard. The show will run November 12-January 30th in Dumbo.