Industry News: SATC, Hocus Pocus 2, Predator and More!

SATC TEASER DROPS: “And just like that, a new chapter begins,” says Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie in the new HBO Max teaser for its Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… The film stars SJP, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in a revival that will explore the complications of life and friendship in their 50s. Chris Noth, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Mario Cantone and the late Willie Garson are also returning, though not Kim Cattrall. The show will bow December 9th.

FIRST LOOK AT HOCUS POCUS 2: Disney+ has shared a first look at Hocus Pocus 2, the horror comedy sequel to the 1993 cult hit starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, all of whom return. The film will bow in fall of 2022.

PREDATOR PREQUEL PREY TO HIT HULU THIS SUMMER: Prey is set to stream on Hulu in the U.S. and on star globally in the summer of 2022. Prey is part of the Predator universe. Its official logline is: “Set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, the action-thriller follows Naru, the skilled warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator.”

GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF RENEWED: The Great British Bake Off has been renewed by British network Channel 4 through 2024, including Bake Off: An Extra Slice, Junior Bake Off, Bake Off: The Professionals, The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer and The Great Pottery Throw Down. “We are delighted to have extended Bake Off’s stay on Channel 4 for another three years,” said Richard McKerrow, CEO of Love Productions. “Love Productions’ long-term commitment with Channel 4 illustrates a deep, warm, mutual respect and partnership which enables us to bring Bake Off to the widest audience possible.”