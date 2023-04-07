Industry News: Sarah Silverman, The Little Mermaid, The Resident + More!

‘THE RESIDENT’ CANCELED AT FOX: Fox has canceled The Resident after six seasons. Series co-creator Amy Holden Jones tweeted Thursday (April 6th), “It was a great run. #TheResident lives on @hulu where you can watch commercial free. Today is a day of gratitude for our amazing cast and crew and the life altering experience we shared.”

‘WICKED’ TO BECOME FOURTH-LONGEST RUNNING BROADWAY PLAY: Wicked is on track to become the fourth-longest running show in Broadway history. Variety reports that the Wizard of Oz prequel will achieve the milestone and surpass Cats with it’s 7,486th performance on April 11th. Phantom of the Opera remains the longest running show, followed by Chicago and The Lion King, respectively.

‘THE LITTLE MERMAID’ LYRIS HAVE BEEN MODERNIZED: Fans should be prepared for some of the lyrics of their favorite Little Mermaid songs to be changed in the forthcoming live-action version. Songwriter Alan Menken recently told Vanity Fair, “There are some lyric changes in ‘Kiss the Girl’ because people are very sensitive about the idea that [Prince Eric] would, in any way, force himself on Ariel.” He added that there were also updates made to “Poor Unfortunate Souls” to prevent young girls from feeling “that they shouldn’t speak out of turn.”

SARAH SILVERMAN TAPING NEW HBO COMEDY SPECIAL: Sarah Silverman is taping a new comedy special for HBO. Deadline reports that the comedian’s second special for the premium cable network will be taped at the Wilbur Theater in Boston and will debut this May.