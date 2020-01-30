Industry News: SAG-AFTRA, SpongeBob, Priyanka Chopra and More!

SAG-AFTRA ESTABLISHES NEW PROTOCOLS FOR INTIMACY COORDINATORS: In response to the #MeToo movement and complaints of on-set misconduct, SAG-AFTRA has developed new guidelines for intimacy coordinators who oversee sex scenes in films and TV. “These guidelines directly address the problem of sexual harassment on sets,” said David White, the union’s national executive director. “This is a home run for our members and the entire industry. Having intimacy coordinators on sets where simulated sex and other forms of intimacy are present better protects SAG-AFTRA members and all other professionals involved in such scenes.”

WATCH SPONGEBOB SUPER BOWL SPOT: Paramount gave a peek of its SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run TV spot which will debut just ahead of the Super Bowl. SpongeBob tells viewers: “There’s fast cars, flashbacks, Snoop Dogg, robots, a wise sage, churros. The only thing missing is Gary.” The film follows SpongeBob and Patrick Star as they leave Bikini Bottom on a rescue mission for Gary. The film drops May 22. Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown and many more are returning, with Keanu Reeves, Awkwafina and others joining the fun.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA JOINS MATRIX 4: Priyanka Chorpa is in negotiations to join the Warner Bros and Village Roadshow Matrix franchise. The untitled fourth film is set to open May 21, 2021, with co-creator Lana Wachowski directing. Keanu Reeves, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris and others are also set to star.

BBC AIMS TO SAVE $104M WITH LAYOFFS: The BBC is laying off 450 employees in its news division in a bid to save $104 million by March of 2022. Under the new plan, the BBC will pool resources so journalists can serve several programs and platforms at once.