Industry News: Sabrina, Danny Boyle, Barb and More!

BACKLASH FOR SABRINA TWEET: The official Twitter account for Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina provoked outrage on Sunday with a tweet referencing “Blood Sunday” and featuring pics of cast members, including Kiernan Shipka, splattered in fake blood. The tweet has been deleted, but not before the streamer was slammed for a perhaps inadvertent reference to a 1972 massacre in Northern Ireland. “Please take a minute to read your caption, then put it into google. Then apologise [sic] to your Irish fans and anyone who was affected by the atrocities,” wrote one.

KEVIN HART INKS MULTI-YEAR DEAL WITH NETFLIX: Kevin Hart's HartBeat Productions has signed a new multi-year partnership deal with Netflix. According to The Verge, the comedian's new deal is for four exclusive films, starring Kevin — as well as first rights to any film he develops.

DANNY BOYLE TO HELM FX SERIES ON STEVE JONES: Slumdog Millionaire and Trainspotting director Danny Boyle is set to direct an FX limited series based on Steve Jones’ memoir. The Sex Pistols guitarist helped lead the punk revolution; the six part series will explore the rise of punk, and its impact on society. Maisie Williams, Toby Wallace, Anson Boon and Louis Partridge have signed on to star.

TRAILER DROPS FOR BARB AND STAR: Lionsgate has set the VOD release date for Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, from Bridesmaids duo Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo. Instead of bowing in theaters July 16th, 2020, it will now be available on VOD February 12th. The studio also shared a trailer for the film.

COURT RESOLVES WRITING CREDITS DISPUTE FOR FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS: Julia Kogan must be recognized as joint authors of Florence Foster Jenkins, an Intellectual Property Enterprise Court in the U.K. has ruled. The film, starring Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant, was directed by Stephen Frears and tells the story of a New York heiress who dreams of becoming an opera singer, despite not having the best voice. Kogan has said she made several contributions to the screenplay, without getting credit alongside Nicholas Martin.