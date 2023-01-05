Industry News: Ryan Reynolds, Dave Bautista, Stephen Amell + More!

HUGH JACKMAN CAMPAIGNS AGAINST RYAN REYNOLDS’ OSCAR NOMINATION: Hugh Jackman took to social media Wednesday (January 4th) to beg the Academy not to nominate Ryan Reynolds for an Oscar. He jokingly tweeted, “Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the best song category would make the next year of my life insufferable. I have to spend a year with him shooting Wolverine and Deadpool. Trust me, it would be impossible. It would be a problem.”

DAVE BAUTISTA RELIEVED ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY’ IS DONE: Dave Bautista is glad that his time playing Drax the Destroyer is coming to an end. The Guardians of the Galaxy star told GQ in a new profile, “I’m so grateful for Drax. I love him. But there’s a relief [that it’s over]. It wasn’t all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy — it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”

SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR IS DONE PLAYING ‘BUFFY’: Sarah Michelle Gellar is done with the Buffy The Vampire Slayer franchise. The Wolf Pack star told SFX Magazine that she has no interest in starring as Buffy Summers in a reboot of the former WB drama. She said, “I am very proud of the show that we created, and it doesn’t need to be done. We wrapped that up.”

STEPHEN AMELL TO REPRISE ‘GREEN ARROW’ ROLE: Stephen Amell will reprise the role of Oliver Queen (aka The Green Arrow), for the final season of The Flash. Variety has confirmed the actor will appear in the ninth episode of Season 9. He’ll be joining other previously announced guest stars David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale and Sendhil Ramamurthy.