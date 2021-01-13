Industry News: Russell T. Davies, Nicole Kidman, Andy Samberg and More!

RUSSELL T DAVIES SAYS GAY ACTORS SHOULD PLAY GAY CHARACTERS: HBO Max’s It’s a Sin creator Russell T Davies believes gay actors should be cast as gay characters. He said: “I’m not being woke about this… but I feel strongly that if I cast someone in a story, I am casting them to act as a lover, or an enemy, or someone on drugs or a criminal or a saint… they are not there to ‘act gay’ because ‘acting gay’ is a bunch of codes for a performance. It’s about authenticity, the taste of 2020.” He added: “You wouldn’t cast someone able-bodied and put them in a wheelchair, you wouldn’t black someone up. Authenticity is leading us to joyous places.”

NICOLE KIDMAN, JAVIER BARDEM IN TALKS TO PLAY LUCY & DESI: One of TV’s most beloved duos and real-life couples—Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz—are set to be reimagined in a biopic by Aaron Sorkin. Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are in talks to play the pair, which will follow one week of production at I Love Lucy, when the couple faces a career and relationship-ending crisis. Amazon Studios is behind the project.

ANDY SAMBERG, BEN STILLER, MORE TEAM FOR APPLE+ PROJECT: Andy Samberg and his Palm Springs writer Andy Siara have teamed up with Noah Hawley and Ben Stiller for an untitled sci-fi comedy-drama that has landed at Apple Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The buzzy project was won by Apple during a competitive bidding situation; the film follows the story of a man stuck in a time loop while at a wedding.

JARED LETO’S MORBIUS PUSHED BACK: Jared Leto’s Morbius has been pushed from March 18 to October 8. The change comes amid ongoing uncertainty related to COVID shutdowns.