Industry News: Rupert Evans, Lucy Hale, Armie Hammer and More!

RUPERT EVANS SET FOR BRIDGERTON SEASON 2: Rupert Evans has joined Shondaland’s Bridgerton for Season 2. The Charmed alum will play Edmund Bridgerton, a devoted husband who shares eight children with Violet (Ruth Gemmell). Season two will focus on Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). Production is underway in London.

LUCY HALE TO STAR IN RAGDOLL: Ragdoll, a new AMC thriller starring Lucy Hale, has started production in London. She plays Lake Edmunds, a new recruit at the London Metropolitan Police. Her character is intent on finding a murderer known as the Ragdoll Killer.

MILES TELLER REPLACES ARMIE HAMMER: Miles Teller is set to play Al Ruddy in The Offer, a behind-the-scenes film about the making of The Godfather. He is taking on the role from Armie Hammer, who exited amid misconduct allegations.

CHARLIE HENSON IS OUT: British director Charlie Henson has been removed from Netflix’s After Life starring Ricky Garvais. He has also been suspended from BAFTA following misconduct allegations. Henson denies wrongdoing.