Industry News: Rosario Dawson, GLAAD Media, Hugh Grant and More!

ROSARIO DAWSON, NICK JONAS, MORE JOIN CALLS: Apple TV Plus has announced the cast for Calls, and set the premiere for March 19th. The immersive television experience, with combines audio and minimal abstract visuals to tell nine individual short-form stories, will star Nicholas Braun, Clancy Brown, Lily Collins, Rosario Dawson, Mark Duplass, Karen Gillan, Judy Greer, Laura Harrier, Paul Walter Hauser, Danny Huston, Nick Jonas, Riley Keough, Joey King, Stephen Lang, Jaeden Martell, Paola Nuñez, Pedro Pascal, Edi Patterson, Aubrey Plaza, Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jennifer Tilly.

GLAAD MEDIA AWARDS SET: Niecy Nash will host a virtual ceremony for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards. The show will stream on YouTube April 8th at 8 pm; it will also stream on Hulu. “I am so thrilled to be hosting this year’s GLAAD Media Awards, honoring the LGBTQ stories and images that change the world by growing acceptance and understanding,” said Nash in regards to hosting this year’s ceremony. “My wife Jessica and I are still thriving in newlywed bliss, and I’m looking forward to bringing that love and joy to GLAAD’s biggest night. Be ready for a surprise or two!”

HUGH GRANT JOINS DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Paramount and eOne’s Dungeons & Dragons has recruited Hugh Grant as the main villain. Sophia Lillis also joined the cast, which also includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith and Regé-Jean Page. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are directing.

THE ALAMO IS OUT: The iconic Austin, TX-based Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has filed for Chapter 11, and will sell all of its assets to an investor group, which includes one of its founders, Tim League. There are 37 locations across the country, including L.A., Virginia and Brooklyn.