Industry News: Robert Downey Sr., Kaley Cuoco, Val Kilmer!

‘WAITRESS’ HEADS BACK TO BROADWAY: Sara Bareilles is bringing Waitress back to Broadway this fall. The New York Times reports that the Girls5Eva star will return as protagonist, Jenna Hunterson, from September 2nd through October 17th. The show will continue to run after that, at the Ethel Barrymore Theater, through January 9th, 2022. Bareilles also wrote the music and the lyrics for the show.

ROBERT DOWNEY SR. DEAD AT 85: Robert Downey Sr., the director of Putney Swope died early Wednesday (July 7th) in his New York City hom at the age of 85. His son, Robert Downey Jr., confirmed his father’s death on Instagram, writing, “Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s ..he was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout…”

TAILER FOR ‘VAL’ DROPS: The trailer for Val dropped on Wednesday (July 7th). The documentary, filmed by Val Kilmer himself over the last 40 years, shows the actor behind the scenes of some of his biggest movies and struggling to speak after surviving throat cancer. Val is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and scheduled to be theaters July 23rd before being release on Amazon Prime Video on August 6th.

KALEY CUOCO’S GOLDEN GLOBE LOSS TURNED OUT TO BE A GAIN: Kaley Cuoco revealed to E! that losing at the 2021 Golden Globes actually worked out really well for her. The Flight Attendant star told the outlet that Smirnoff offered her a brand partnership after seeing an Instagram photo of her eating her feelings after the loss. She joked, “I’m like, oh my god, as much as I’ve lost this awards season, I ended up winning.”