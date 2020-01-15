Industry News: Robert Downey Jr., You, Vin Diesel and More!

TEAM DOWNEY SCORES FIRST LOOK DEAL: HBO has signed a one-year, first-look deal with Robert Downey Jr. and his wife and producing partner, Susan Downey. The company has Matthew Rhys vehicle Perry Mason in the hopper for this year. “HBO provided a happy home for Perry Mason. We’re excited to roll up our sleeves, expand the partnership, and tell stories that meet the standard their brand has come to represent,” the Downeys said in a joint statement.

YOU RENEWED FOR SEASON 3: Netflix has ordered a 10-episode third season of its hit drama You. Season 3 will drop in 2021. You’s second season hit No. 5 on Netflix’s top 10 list of most popular series in 2019, just days after its release. You is also performing well on social media: for several hours on December 26th after it released. Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti are set to reprise the role.

BLOODSHOT TRAILER DROPS: A new trailer for Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot has dropped. The footage shows that Diesel, who plays a soldier brought back to life via nano technology, may not be under control as Guy Pearce’s scientist villain thought. The superhero action film drops March 13th.

PALEYFEST LA ANNOUNCES LINE-UP: PaleyFest LA will feature ABC’s Modern Family, HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, Dolly Parton and others. The event will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood March 13-22nd. The screenings will be followed by a discussion with Parton, Larry David, Sofia Vergara and Star Trek: Picard star Patrick Steward scheduled to attend.