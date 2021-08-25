Industry News: Rita Moreno, Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman and More!

RITA MORENO, ZOE SALDANA, DIEGO LUNA JOIN MAYA AND THE THREE: Netflix is set for the fall bow of Maya and the Three. Creator Jorge R. Gutierrez and the streamer have revealed the cast, which includes Zoe Saldaña as Princess Maya, Gabriel Iglesias as Picchu, Rita Moreno as Ah Puch, Allen Maldonado as Rico, Stephanie Beatriz as Chimi and Diego Luna as Zatz. The story follows a rebellious warrior princess whose life changes on her 15th birthday.

DAVE BAUTISTA AND JASON MOMOA ARE WORKING ON BUDDY COP MOVIE: Aquaman star Jason Momoa told The Late Late Show Monday that he and Dave Bautista are working on a buddy cop film. The whole project was inspired by texts. Momoa told James Corden: “He literally texted me four days ago, going, ‘We need to do a buddy cop film. We love each other. We are on See and Dune together.’ And I said, ‘Absolutely.’ And he said, ‘Let’s do it in Hawaii.’ And I said, ‘Let’s do it. I have an idea.’ So it’s off to the races now. We’re doing it.”

NINE PERFECT STRANGERS OFF TO THE RACES: Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers, starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, drew in the most viewers of a Hulu original ever, beating The Handmaid’s Tale, The Act, and others. No hard numbers were released.

ANNIE IS CAST: NBC has found its Annie in Celina Smith, a 12-year-old Atlanta native. She joins Taraji P. Henson and Harry Connick Jr. The live production bows on NBC, December 2nd.