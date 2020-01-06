Industry News: Rip Torn, Eli the Chimp, Killing Eve and More!

RIP TORN MEMORIALS SET FOR NY, LA: Actor Rip Torn died last July, and a memorial in L.A. has been set for Saturday, January 18th. It will be held at Paramount Studios Theatre and hosted by Torn’s daughter, Angelica Page and produced by Carla Pennington. Sissy Spacek, Sally Kirkland, Estelle Parsons, Jeffrey Tambor, Sandra Bernhard and journalist Michael Riedel are among those set to speak. In New York, a gathering will be held on February 2nd and hosted by his widow, actress Amy Wright.

HOLLYWOOD’S LAST CHIMP NEEDS A HOME: CGI is replacing live animal actors, but some still need homes. Eli the Chimpanzee, who appeared in multiple TV shows, commercials and a One Direction video, retired last year but has yet to find a forever home. He was dropped off at a nonprofit sanctuary near Angeles National Forest, just outside of Los Angeles, but it shuttered in August. Since then, Eli and 40 other research lab chimps have been cared for by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “We are currently in discussion with a high-quality facility that may provide a permanent home for Eli,” says Kirsten Macintyre, a spokeswoman for the state agency. Eli is the subject of an upcoming documentary, The Last Chimpanzee, from director Tanner Kling of Retrofit Films.

KILLING EVE RENEWED: Killing Eve, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, has been picked up for Season 4 by BBC America ahead of its Season 3 bow. “How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years,” said AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios president Sarah Barnett. “The reason for this series’ emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and it’s fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. Season 3 lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed.”

TIME’S UP OFFERS SEXUAL HARASSMENT GUIDE: Time’s Up has released a new resource guide for those interested in preventing and reporting workplace misconduct. “The entertainment industry is not a typical workplace, so figuring out your rights and options around workplace harassment, discrimination, and misconduct can be confusing,” said actor and activist Alyssa Milano, who consulted on the project. “As a community, we came together to develop these resources to help people in entertainment understand that no matter your situation, you do have the right to be safe and respected on the job.”