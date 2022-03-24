Industry News: RHONY, Stranger Things, The Oscars + More!

BRAVO REPLACING RHONY CAST: Bravo announced Wednesday (March 23rd) that the network is rebooting and recasting The Real Housewives of New York ahead of Season 14. Along with the news of a casting shakeup, Bravo also announced a new series with the working title RHONY: Throwback or RHONY: Legacy. Although no casting decisions have been announced, it could leave the door open for Season 13 cast members like Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams to return.

OSCARS ANNOUNCE FINAL ROUND OF PRESENTERS: Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Rachel Zegler will all serve as presenters at The Oscars this Sunday (March 27th). The final round of presenters was announced Wednesday (March 23rd), just three days after fans lashed out when they discovered Zegler, the star of Best Picture nominee, West Side Story, had not been invited to the ceremony.

PAM ANDERSON’S BROADWAY PREP TO BE FEATURED IN DOCUMENTARY: Pamela Anderson’s Broadway debut will be featured in her forthcoming Netflix Documentary. The Baywatch alum announced on Good Morning America Wednesday (March 23rd) that the two-part docuseries will show her preparing to play Roxie Hart in Chicago – a role she’ll take on from April until June.

MAE WHITMAN TO STAR IN HULU MUSICAL: Mae Whitman is set to star in Hulu’s musical series, Up Here. According to Deadline, the eight-episode romantic comedy will be set in New York City in 1999 and follows a couple who falls in love while working to overcome the fears and fantasies inside their own heads.

‘STRANGER THINGS’ TEASES SEASON 4: Stranger Things gave fans a sneak preview of Season 4 in a set of 12 teaser images. The visuals show the teens engaged in Dungeons and Dragons and preparing to face off against evil while Sheriff Jim Hopper is alive and well, sporting a shaved head, somewhere in snowy Russia. Volume 1 makes its debut on May 27th, with Volume 2 following on July 1st.