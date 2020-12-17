Industry News: Revenge of the Nerds, Pope Francis, Emily Beecham and More!

REVENGE OF THE NERDS REBOOT: Seth MacFarlane is reviving the 80’s classic Revenge of the Nerds, with Keith and Kenny Lucas, identical twins who have signed on to write and star. MacFarlane will produce. The comedy will not be a remake, as it has not aged well and has been slammed for its depictions of rape in recent years.

NETFLIX SCORES POPE DOC: Netflix has commissioned a four-part documentary series based on the book written by Pope Francis, Sharing the Wisdom of Time. The series will be released in 2021, and will feature men and women age 70 and over sharing their stories with young filmmakers who are from the same country they are. It will also feature an interview with the Pope.

EMILY BEECHAM SIGNS ON FOR 1899: Cruella actress Emily Beecham is set to star in Netflix‘s 1899, which hails from Baran Bo Odar and Jante Friese. The show will follow a steamship filled with migrants from London to New York.

SEBASTIAN STAN, LILY JAMES SET FOR HULU SERIES: Hulu has recruited Lily James and Sebastian Stan to star in a limited series about the relationship between Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, and their notorious sex tape. Seth Rogen will also star. The pair were married less than a week after they met in 1995, and a tape they made having sex during their honeymoon was stolen and distributed online. They split in 1998. During their marriage, Lee pleaded no contest to spousal battery against Anderson and was sentenced to six months in jail.