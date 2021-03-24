Industry News: Regal, Roku, Seth Rogen and More!

REGAL TO REOPEN: Cineworld is set to reopen its Regal cinemas in the U.S. for the first time in six months. The phased process will start with a limited number of cinemas opening on April 2nd for Godzilla vs. Kong, with more opening on April 16 for New Line’s Mortal Kombat. Cineworld and Warner Bros. are also signing on a deal to give films a 45-day window in the theaters at Cineworld before heading to HBO Max as of 2022.

ROKU LAUNCHES BRANDED CONTENT STUDIO: Roku is launching a branded content biz. The new studio will "produce new creative ad formats and programming, full-fledged TV programming for marketers who want to go beyond that traditional 30 second ad unit," according to Roku vp of ad marketing Dan Robbins. Roku is teaming up with the entertainment brand Funny or Die, that will see its "super talented team of producers, editors, designers, creatives and more" join Roku, according to Robbins, alongside Funny or Die executives Chris Bruss and Brian Toombs. Funny or Die is exiting the branded content business, per their agreement.

SETH ROGEN TO PLAY STEVEN SPIELBERG’S UNCLE: Seth Rogen has joined Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film, which is based on his childhood in Arizona. Rogen will take on the role of Spielberg’s favorite uncle. Michelle Williams is in talks for a big part too, and casting is underway for young Steven, who will not be named Steven in the movie.

LIONSGATE RAISING $1B IN DEBT: Lionsgate is set to raise $1 billion via a bond sale, the studio said in an SEC filing Tuesday. The funds will be used to repay outstanding debts.