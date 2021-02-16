Industry News: Reese Witherspoon, Infinitum, Greta Thunberg and More!

REESE’S BOOK CLUB TO LAUNCH DIGITAL COOKING SERIES: Reese Witherspoon’s book club is cooking up a cooking show. Reese's Book Club is set to launch a new four-episode digital series called Eat the Book, in partnership with KitchenAid. Christina Milian will host and be joined by authors and female chefs. Tembi Locke (From Scratch), Jasmine Guillory (The Proposal), Delia Owens (Where the Crawdads Sing) and Amanda Eyre Ward (The Jetsetters) will join, along with chefs Genevieve Gergis, Karyn Tomlinson, Kim Prince and Sara Kramer. They will drop Thursdays across @ReesesBookClub and @HelloSunshine channels every Thursday at 10 a.m PT starting February 18 through March 18.

INFINITUM TRAILER DROPS: Fizz and Ginger Films get working during COVID, and a trailer for their low-budget sci-fi Infinitum: Subject Unknown, starring Tori Butler-Hart (The Isle) stars with cameos from Ian McKellen and Game Of Thrones star Conleth Hill, has dropped.

BBC & PBS BOARD GRETA THUNBERG: The BBC & PBS are set to co-produce three-part series Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World (working title), which follows the 18-year-old activist on her mission to stop climate change. Filming began in August of 2019, when she was 16.

LOST CITY OF D GETS RELEASE DATE: The Lost City of D, starring Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock, will bow April 15, 2022. The film follows a romance author who discovers that a fictional city she wrote about actually exists. Adam and Aaron Nee direct.