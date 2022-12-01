Industry News: Reese Witherspoon, Ben Affleck, Robert De Niro + More!

THOMAS BRODIE-SANGSTER TO STAR IN ‘THE ARTFUL DODGER’: Disney+ is planning an eight-episode retelling of The Artful Dodger starring Thomas Brodie-Sangster. According to TVLine, the classic Charles Dickens story will also feature Maia Mitchell as Lady Belle Fox and David Thewlis as Fagin.

REESE WITHERSPOON WOULD LOVE TO PLAY JUDGE JUDY: Reese Witherspoon would love to play Judge Judy Sheindlin in a biopic. When asked her reaction to being named as Judge Judy’s top pick to play her, the Legally Blonde star told E! News, “She’s my girlfriend. I’m obsessed with her.” According to Witherspoon, the two have had lunch together several times over the years.

BEN AFFLECK CALS NETFLIX AN ‘ASSEMBLY LINE’: Ben Affleck recently called Netflix an “assembly line” for films. While speaking at a Q&A at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit in NYC, the Tender Bar actor said the streamer’s plan to produce 50 films was impossible. According to Deadline, he said, “You just can’t do it. It’s a thing that requires attention and dedication and work and resists the assembly line process.”

ROBERT DE NIRO JOINS NETFLIX SERIES: Robert De Niro has signed on for the Netflix limited series, Zero Day. Variety reports that the Casino actor will play a former President of the United States in the streamer’s political thriller.