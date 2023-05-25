Industry News: Rebel Wilson, Nicolas Cage, Daniel Dae Kim + More!

DANIEL DAE KIM LANDS SERIES LEAD: Deadline reports that Prime Video has given a series order to Butterfly, based on the graphic novel of the same name. The six-episode series will star Daniel Dae Kim in his first solo lead TV role.

REBEL WILSON LANDS DIRECTORIAL DEBUT: Rebel Wilson has lined up her first feature as a director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wilson will direct and co-star in the musical comedy, The Deb, based on the musical of the same name.

MAX APOLOGIZES FOR ‘CREATORS’ CATEGORY: Max has issued an apology for lumping together all writers, directors and producers into one “Creators” category on their streaming platform. A statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter read, “We agree that the talent behind the content on Max deserve their work to be properly recognized. We will correct the credits, which were altered due to an oversight in the technical transition from HBO Max to Max and we apologize for this mistake.”:

NICOLAS CAGE TO CAMEO IN ‘THE FLASH’: Michael Keaton won’t have the only big cameo in the forthcoming DC film, The Flash. Director Andy Muschietti revealed to Esquire Middle East that Nicolas Cage will appear as Superman – a nod to his casting in Tim Burton’s scrapped Superman Lives film.