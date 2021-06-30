Industry News: Ray MacDonnell, Grown-ish, Formula 1 and More!

RAY MACDONNELL DIES: The All My Children mainstay Ray MacDonnell has died at age 93. He died of natural causes at home in Chappaqua, New York. He appeared on All My Children for more than 40 years, between 1970 and 2013. The actor is survived his his wife, Patricia, and his three children, Kyle, Daniel and Sarah.

GROWN-ISH TRAILER DROPS: Yara Shahidi’s Zoey is ready for a “clean slate” in the new trailer for Grown-ish. The Black-ish spinoff is set to bow its fourth season on Freeform July 8th. It stars Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat, Diggy Simmons and more.

DARK BLOOD DROPS FIRST TRAILER: John Leguizamo’s crime film Dark Blood has been picked up for distribution in North and South America by Film Rise. The Spanish-language film is directed by Harold Trompetero and follows a father in prison after he committed a revenge crime.

FORMULA 1 DOC IN THE WORKS: The life of Formula 1 honcho Bernie Ecclestone will be documented in Lucky!, an eight-part series in the works by Manish Pandey. Ecclestone, now 90, was filmed at his home in Gstaad during lockdown. “Bernie has been able to reflect, not just on his days as one of the greatest sporting impresarios of all time, but also on his life. In his 90 years, he has travelled the world and met everyone who is anyone, yet he remains incredibly personable and immensely funny. It is a joy to tell his extraordinary story, in full, for the first time,” said Pandey.