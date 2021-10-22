Industry News: Rachel Bloom, Ozzy Osbourne, Cynthia Nixon + More!

RACHEL BLOOM TO PLAY TWINS IN HULU COMEDY: Rachel Bloom will reunite with her Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna for the Hulu comedy Badass (And Her Sister). Deadline reports that Bloom will dual roles in the comedy, a spy and her pushover twin sister.

OSBOURNE MOVIE IS IN THE WORKS: Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne will be the subject of an upcoming feature film. Variety reports that Oscar nominee Lee Hall is scripting the project. Sharon told the outlet, “Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous but it was our undying love that kept us together. We’re thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen.”

‘MYTHIC QUEST’ RENEWED FOR TWO MORE SEASONS: Mythic Quest has been renewed for two more seasons at Apple TV+. Series star and co-creator Rob McElhenny revealed the news on social media in a video featuring Season 2 guest star Anthony Hopkins and Ted Lasso co-creator/star, Jason Sudeikis.

CYNTHIA NIXON TO DIRECT ‘AND JUST LIKE THAT…”: Cynthia Nixon will direct an upcoming episode of the Sex and The City revival, And Just Like That…. She revealed the news on Instagram Thursday (Oct. 21st), writing, “It’s been a complete dream to work with my beloved co-stars and crew in this new role. I have truly never felt so supported in my life. (And don’t worry, Miranda is still going to be in the episode — it was surreal to do both at once!)”