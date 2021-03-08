Industry News: Pose, WandaVision, A Quiet Place and More!

POSE IS ENDING: FX’s groundbreaking Pose will do its last strut in its third and final season. “We got to tell the exact story we wanted, as we wanted to tell it, and I’m incredibly honored and grateful,” said co-creator Ryan Murphy in regards to the end of the series. “Pose’s story may end in 1996, but its impact will go on forever.” The third season will bow May 2nd, and is set to end after seven episodes on June 6th. Since bowing in 2018, Pose has garnered a number of awards, including an Emmy for Billy Porter. It also made history by starring a large cast of trans actors, including Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross.

WANDAVISION FINALE PLAGUED BY TECH ISSUES: Disney+ crashed for some users in the wee hours of Friday morning as fans attempted to watch the WandaVision season finale. The finale became a must-watch after star Elizabeth Olsen teased a surprise guest. Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn also star. The crash Friday is the second time the nearly 95 million Disney+ subscribers have run into issues.

A QUIET PLACE II BOW CHANGED: Paramount is pushing the release of A Quiet Place Part II to Memorial Day. John Krasinki, who wrote and directed the film, shared the news on social media. Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe are set to return. The rescheduled release date was September 17th, after its initial release was pushed from September 2020 and then to April 23, 2021.

NETFLIX IS RAKING IT IN: In a tough year, major studios and Disney got hit hard. Global box office receipts fell by 71% from $42.5 billion to $12.4 billion and domestic revenue dropping 80 percent to $2.3 billion, according to Comscore. Streamers cashed in. Netflix added 36.6 million users and ending the year with 203.6 million global subscribers, with profits of $4.6 billion, up 77%.