Industry News: Pierce Brosnan, Morgan Freeman, Stevie Lee and More!

PIERCE BROSNAN, LILLY SINGH TO VOICE RIVERDANCE: Pierce Brosnan, Lilly Singh and Brendan Gleeson have signed on to voice the animated feature Riverdance: The Animated Adventure. Brosnan will voice the role of King of the Megaloceros Giganteus, while Gleeson and fellow Irish actor John Kavanagh will voice villain characters.”The breadth and depth of the comedic and dramatic talent of this cast resonates with every line. Their vast experiences and wild imaginations delivered brilliantly nuanced performances which will thrill their fans and charm new audiences,” Dave Rosenbaum, who along with Eamonn Butler directs the animated feature and wrote the screenplay with Tyler Werrin, said in a statement.

MORGAN FREEMAN & RUBY ROSE LEAD VANQUISH: Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman and Batwoman star Ruby Rose are leading the cast in George Gallo’s Vanquish, currently filming on location in Biloxi, Mississippi. In the film, Freeman plays a retired police commissioner who blackmails his caretaker (Rose) into helping him bust dirty detectives. Nick Vallelonga, Miles Doleac, Patrick Muldoon, Juju Journey Brener and Julie Lott also star.

STEVIE LEE DIES: Jackass 3D and American Horror Story star Stevie Lee has died at age 54. “He was beloved by many and has many friends that were family, fans that adored him, but only his brother Jim left to take care of final arrangements,” according to a Go Fund Me page dedicated to brother Jim Richardson for handling burial and funeral costs. “Puppet has put smiles across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle. He is a legend in the art of Midget Wrestling. He needs our help to give him one last curtain call.”

TENET WILL PLAY IN LA DRIVE-INS: Christopher Nolan’s Tenet will be viewable in drive-in theaters in L.A., where indoor theaters are still closed due to the pandemic. The $200 million action flick began rolling out in the U.S. in August 31.