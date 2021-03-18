Industry News: Phoebe Dynevor, Minnie Driver, Chopped and More!

PHOEBE DYNEVOR, MATTHEW GOODE TEAM ON THE COLOUR ROOM: Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and Matthew Goode are teaming up on the Sky Original film, The Colour Room. The film, directed by Clarie McCarthy, will tell the story of famed British ceramic artist Clarice Cliff, to be played by Dynevor. David Morrissey (The Walking Dead), Darci Shaw (Judy), Kerry Fox (Rare Beasts) and Luke Norris (Poldark) will also star.

MINNIE DRIVER LAUNCHES PODCAST: Minnie Driver is launching an iHeartRadio podcast called “Minnie Questions With Minnie Driver,” which will ask celebs the same seven questions, with the goal of getting at common human truths. The format was inspired by Vanity Fair’s long-running Proust Questionnaire feature, Driver told Variety: “I feel like podcasts can be extraordinarily wayward, and I wanted to create something disciplined around a jumping-off point. It looks tame — but it’s pretty fierce.” Guests include Viola Davis, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, journalist Ronan Farrow, Tony-nominated playwright Jeremy O. Harris and actor-filmmaker-author Alan Cumming.

CHOPPED TAKES ON CANNABIS: Food Network’s Chopped is getting the munchies. The long-running series will produce two offshoots on Discovery Plus, with a younger audience targeted. Chopped 420 will give four chefs the challenge of incorporating cannabis into their dishes, and Chopped Next Gen will focus on younger chefs. They will drop April 20th and May 25th, respectively.

VANITY FAIR TO HOLD VIRTUAL AWARDS EVENTS: Vanity Fair normally holds huge parties to celebrate the Oscars, but this week, it’s going virtual. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones said that due to COVID, VF will host charity events benefiting the Motion Picture & Television Fund's coronavirus relief efforts. Serena Williams, Michael B. Jordan and Mank nominee Amanda Seyfried, among others, will be featured.