Industry News: Pete Davidson, The Conners, White House and More!

WOMAN CHARGED WITH STALING PETE DAVIDSON: Michelle Mootreddy has been arrested and charged with stalking and harassing Pete Davidson. The 24-year-old allegedly entered his Staten Island home uninvited, and she was also the same person listed as his partner and wife in a new business venture, a claim his lawyer quickly denied.

THE CONNERS CREW MEMBER DIES: A longtime crew member of ABC’s The Conners and Roseanne died on Thursday after suffering a “fatal medical event,” according to the show’s producers. His identity was not disclosed. “With heavy hearts we regret to confirm that a member of our technical crew suffered a fatal medical event today,” said a spokesperson. “He was a much loved member of ‘The Conners’ and ‘Roseanne’ families for over 25 years. As we remember our beloved colleague, we ask that you respect the privacy of his family and loved ones as they begin their grieving process.”

WILL THERE BE A WHITE HOUSE ARTS ADVISER? President Biden earmarked $135 million for the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Another $175 million was set aside for Public Broadcasting. Arts and Hollywood heavies are pushing for a White House adviser, or even an office of the arts to bring the U.S. closer to other countries in terms of their commitment to culture, according to Deadline. Nina Ozlu Tunceli, chief counsel of government and public affairs and executive director of the Americans for the Arts Action Fund sees the opportunity as “more of a multi cross-lateral approach to get arts in every federal agency to be part of their planning and programming.” She said that would be an important part of policymaking “to help integrate the arts into a larger federal effort into what is appearing to be a new economy coming out of this pandemic.”

HBO DEVELOPING THREE GOT SPINOFFS: HBO is developing three more Game of Thrones prequel projects, including one title 9 Voyages from Rome’s Bruno Heller and another about the founder of Dorne, dubbed 10,000 Ships. The third is set in the King’s Landing slum of Flea Bottom. They join House of the Dragon, which begins filming in the U.K. in April and stars Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Paddy Considine and Matt Smith.