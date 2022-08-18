Industry News: Pete Davidson, Gwyneth Paltrow, ‘Wednesday’ + More!

PETE DAVIDSON RARELY SEEN IN ‘THE KARDAHIANS’ SEASON 2: Don’t expect Pete Davidson to feature heavily in Season 2 of The Kardashians. A source told Page Six that the Saturday Night Live alum is barely in the show. The insider said, “He’s in the background, but the reality world is not built for people like Pete.” They added that Davidson is a “very private Person” and that Kardashian “was always super respectful of that.”

GWYNETH PALTROW TO JOIN ‘SHARK TANK’: Gwyneth Paltrow will appear as a guest shark on the 14th season of Shark Tank. Deadline reports that she will be joined by by DoorDash CEO and co-founder Tony Xu as a guest shark alongside long-standing Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary.

JORDAN ELSASS EXITING ‘SUPERMAN & LOIS’: Jordan Elsass will be exiting Superman & Lois prior to the show’s third season. Warner Bros told E! News that Elsass, who played Lois and Clark Kent’s teen son, Jonathan, is leaving the show for personal reasons and that his role will be recast.

TRAILER FOR ‘WEDNESDAY’ DROPS: Footage from Tim Burton’s Wednesday series for Netflix dropped yesterday (August 17th). The trailer, featuring Jenna Ortega in the title role, shows the oldest Addams child torturing the Nancy Reagan High swim team by dropping piranhas into the pool and transferring to the Nevermore Academy.