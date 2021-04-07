Industry News: Paul Ritter, Helen Mirren, Ang Lee and More!

PAUL RITTER DIES AT 54: Paul Ritter, who appeared in HBO’s Chernobyl and Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, has died of a brain tumor at age 54. “It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night,” Ritter’s agent said. “He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumor.

HELEN MIRREN TO PLAY GOLDA MEIR: Helen Mirren is set to portray Israel’s only female prime minister Golda Meir. The biopic is titled Golda, and will be helmed by Oscar-winner Guy Nattiv. Golda will focus on the 1973 Yom Kippur War, in which Egypt, Syria, and Jordan launched a surprise attack on Israel to reclaim territory lost during the Six-Day War in 1967.

ANG LEE TO RECEIVE BAFTA FELLOWSHIP: Ang Lee is set to receive an honorary BAFTA Fellowship during the Awards Ceremony on Sunday, April 11th. Lee has helmed blockbusters like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Life Of Pi. Previous recipients include Charlie Chaplin, Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, Sean Connery, Elizabeth Taylor and Stanley Kubrick.

MYTHIC QUEST RETURNING WITH SPECIAL EPISODE: Mythic Quest will make a special return with an all-new special episode ahead of season 2. Anthony Hopkins will star in the standalone titled “Everlight.” It will premiere on Apple TV+ in April, ahead of its May 7th official bow.