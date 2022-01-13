Industry News: Oscars, ‘Life Goes On,’ ‘Red Notice’ + More!

PETE DAVIDSON CONSIDERED FOR OSCAR HOST: Insiders told Page Six that Pete Davidson is being considered as the host of the 2022 Academy Awards. According to the source, the show is looking for a “reset” and hopes the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comic will help bring in younger viewers.

PILOT ORDERED FOR ‘LIFE GOES ON’ SEQUEL: Life Goes On for the Thatcher family. TVLine reports that NBC has put in a pilot order to a Life Goes On sequel series in which Kellie Martin will reprise her role from the late 80s drama. According to the official logline, the show “will revisit a grown-up Becca Thatcher, now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she returns to her hometown.”

‘HUMAN RESOURCES’ TO DEBUT IN MARCH: Netflix dropped a teaser trailer for the long-awaited Big Mouth spinoff, Human Resources on Wednesday (Jan 12th). The entire first season will stream on Friday, March 18th.

‘RED NOTICE’ SEQUELS IN THE WORKS: Red Notice is about to become a trilogy. Insiders tell Deadline that Netflix is in the early stages of putting together a back-to-back shoot of two Red Notice sequels. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds are expected to return, with production to begin in early 2023.