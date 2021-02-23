Industry News: Operation Varsity Blues, Zack Snyder, Discovery and More!

OPERATION VARSITY BLUES TO DROP IN MARCH: A new Netflix documentary on the college admissions scandal that involved Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman and dozens of other rich and influential parents, will drop on Netflix on March 17th. Operation Varsity Blues will explore how mastermind Rick Singer worked to get the children of wealthy clients into top schools.

ZACK SNYDER WON’T GET PAID FOR HBO MAX’S JUSTICE LEAGUE: Zack Snyder has never seen the Joss Whedon version of Justice League. Snyder had to leave the film due to a family tragedy, and Whedon finished it. But Snyder’s version will bow on HBO Max March 18th. His expanded version cost about $70 million in reshoots and post-production, and will be four hours long. Snyder was not paid for his work, he tells Vanity Fair. “I didn’t want to be beholden to anyone, and it allowed me to keep my negotiating powers with these people pretty strong.”

DISCOVERY SURGES PAST 11 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS: Discovery has reached more than 11 million paying subscribers go its DTC services, including Discovery+ and Food Network Kitchen. The streaming service launched on January 4th with a monthly price of $4.99.

FREELANCERS FORMALIZE COMPLAINTS ABOUT PIERS MORGAN: Following Twitter spats with him, freelancer and activist Adeel Amini has issued an open letter to ITV about presenter Piers Morgan‘s conduct. It has grabbed more than 1,200 signatures, from executives, producers, on-screen talent, writers and others. ITV has not yet replied.